UFC set to hold nine events in August, including UFC 252: ‘Miocic vs Cormier 3’

Dana White was not joking when he said that August of 2020 would showcase an “insane” amount of fights including UFC 252: ‘Miocic vs. Cormier 3’.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved a total of nine dates for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to host events for the month of August.

The nine dates will include five normal UFC events, in addition to four of the promotions ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ fight cards.

The first event is set to take place on August 1 and will be headlined by a key women’s bantamweight bout between former champion Holly Holm and surging contender Irene Aldana.

The second event will take place on August 8 and a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik is slated as the main event.

The promotion will then hold it’s monthly pay-per-view event in the form of UFC 252 on August 15. That fight card will be headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy bout between reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former title holder Daniel Cormier.

‘DC’ had won the pairs first encounter at UFC 226 in quick fashion, scoring a devastating first round knockout. However, Stipe Miocic was able to exact his revenge in their rematch at UFC 241, emerging victorious by way of fourth round TKO.

Following the UFC 252 pay-per-view, the promotion will return with events on August 22 and August 29. Main events for those particular fight cards have yet to be announced by UFC officials.

As noted above, in addition to the five normal UFC events slated for the month of August, the promotion will also host four “Dana White’s Contender Series’ fight cards.

The first Contender Series event is set to take place on August 4th, with the following fight cards set to run each Tuesday.

What do you think of the Ultimate Fighting Championship holding a total of eight events in the month of August in addition to UFC 252: ‘Miocic vs. Cormier 3’? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 1, 2020