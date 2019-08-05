Michael Bisping says Colby Covington is the real king of cringe

Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington has dethroned Henry Cejudo for the King of Cringe title.

Covington had a stellar performance this past Saturday night (Aug. 3). “Chaos” went one-on-one with Robbie Lawler. He was relentless with his pressure throughout the fight and earned a unanimous decision victory over “Ruthless.” With the victory, Covington is now set to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Bisping took to his Believe You Me podcast to express his disinterest in Covington’s shtick.

“You know Covington, I mean he’s an easy target right? He’s the king of cringe really,” Bisping said. “I mean we talk about Henry Cejudo being the king of cringe, ‘Triple C’ and all that stuff but no, Covington is. He’s there, he’s posing with the girls in the hot tub. He’s doing all these types of things, he’s wearing the MAGA hat all the time with the shades. It’s all a little bit forced. Of course he’s taking a leaf out of the Chael Sonnen playbook. He’s trying to do that whole thing. He’s trying to replicate it, but for me it just looks a little bit forced.”

Bisping went on to say that he doesn’t get the sense that Colby Covington is genuine when he speaks to the media.

“I will say this, in the cage he’s a formidable man. He’s very, very good. The results speak for themselves. He’s beaten some really, really good competition but the whole shtick it just doesn’t seem authentic and when it’s not authentic that’s when I kinda have a problem with it.”

UFC president Dana White promised Covington a title opportunity if he defeated Lawler. With that obstacle out of the way, Covington and Usman wasted little time trading barbs during the post-fight show.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Do you like Colby Covington’s trash talk or does it lack authenticity?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/5/2019.