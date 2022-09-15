Randy Couture shares appreciation for old-school “martial artist” Charles Oliveira: “He’s not about being famous or publicity stunts”

Former UFC champion Randy Couture believes that Charles Oliveira is an old-school fighter.

‘Do Bronx’ is set to face Islam Makhachev in October at UFC 280. The bout will be for the vacant lightweight title that Oliveira famously lost on the scale in May. Despite missing weight, the Brazilian later defeated Justin Gaethje after losing his championship.

Ahead of his fight with the wrestler, the 32-year-old stated he didn’t really want it. Oliveira admitted that he would’ve preferred to fight Conor McGregor instead. He also requested to fight Makhachev in Brazil, but after that was declined, he agreed to fight in Abu Dhabi.

UFC legend Randy Couture views Charles Oliveira’s mentality as an old-school fighter. The former fighter is one of the best fighters in promotion history and won five world titles.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, ‘The Natural’ praised the former lightweight titleholder. Couture stated that Oliveira isn’t in MMA to make money or be a star, he’s in it for competition.

That mentality reminds the 59-year-old of himself. The UFC Hall of Famer is tough to impress, but that’s exactly what Charles Oliveira has done. Couture picked the Brazilian out as the fighter he respects the most in the modern era of MMA.

“That’s Charles Oliveira,” Couture says. “He’s not about being famous or publicity stunts. That’s the trend in our sport. He puts his nose down and goes out and gets the job done.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

He continued, “Charles isn’t pulling outlandish stunts. That’s not what our sport is about. He’s a martial artist. His accolades are all ones that he earned. He’s precise, he’s technical. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Do you agree with Randy Couture’s comments? Are you excited about Charles Oliveira’s return? Sound off in the comment section below!