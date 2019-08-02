On Saturday, the UFC will return to our screens with the solid-looking UFC Newark card.

In the main event of this card, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington will be looking to stake his claim to a welterweight title shot opposite former undisputed champion Robbie Lawler, who will of course be keen to spoil those plans. The pair formerly trained together at American Top Team, but became rivals when Lawler departed in favor of Henri Hooft’s Hardknocks team.

UFC Newark will be co-headlined by a lightweight bout that seems like it could have happened at countless junctures in the past, but has somehow dodged fruition until now. In one corner, we’ll have the wild man Clay Guida. In the other, we’ll have the crafty veteran Jim Miller.

Other highlights of the lineup include appearances from names like Nasrat Haqparast, Mickey Gall, Antonina Shevchenko, and lots more.

On Friday morning, the 24 fighters on this 12-fight card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their respective battles.

Here are the full weigh-in results for the card (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Newark Weigh-in Results

The Main Card | 3:00pm ET on ESPN

Colby Covington (171) vs. Robbie Lawler (170)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Jim Miller (154.75)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.25)

Trevin Giles (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert ()

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma ()

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (206)

The Prelims | 12:00pm ET on ESPN

Mickey Gall (169.75) vs. Salim Touahri (170)

Lucie Pudilova (125.25) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (126)

Claudio Silva (170.25) vs. Cole Williams (176)

Hannah Goldy (125) vs. Miranda Granger (125)

