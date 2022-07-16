UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to New York for today’s UFC Long Island event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Ortega (15-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovki at UFC 266. That setback was preceded by a decision win over The Korean Zombie in October of 2020.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) last competed in November of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway. Prior to that setback, ‘El Pantera’ had scored back-to-back wins over Jeremy Stephens and The Korean Zombie respectively.

UFC Long Island is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight fight featuring Michelle Waterson taking on Amanda Lemos.

Waterson (18-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Marina Rodriguez her last time out. ‘The Karate Hottie’ has gone 1-3 over her past four Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (11-2-1 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column this afternoon in New York. The Brazilian is coming off a first round submission loss to Jessica Andrade back in April.

Today’s fight card also features a key women’s flyweight contest between former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy.

Tate (19-8 MMA) decided to make the drop to flyweight following her unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in November of 2021. That loss was preceded by a TKO victory over fellow veteran Marion Reneau.

Meanwhile, Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. That loss snapped a five-fight winning streak for the woman known as “Lucky”.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Long Island Main Card (2pm EST on ABC)

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez –

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos –

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov –

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji –

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain –

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate –

UFC Long Island Prelims (11am EST on ESPN+)

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore –

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano –

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns –

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung –

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus –

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov –

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote –

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC Long Island main event? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!