Derek Brunson says he will be “betting” on Alex Pereira to beat Israel Adesanya

Derek Brunson believes Alex Pereira will defeat Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

After Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland at UFC 276 and Israel Adesanya defended his belt with a decision win over Jared Cannonier on the same card, it was clear that fight would be next. They fought twice in kickboxing with Pereira winning both, including one by KO.

Although MMA is much different than kickboxing, middleweight contender Derek Brunson says he will be betting on Pereira to get his hand raised.

“If I was betting, I’m a betting guy, I’m gonna bet on Alex. Not because he beat him, well yeah, because he beat him twice, but Izzy was winning the kickboxing match that he got knocked out in by Alex is from what I heard,” Brunson said to Helen Yee. “Alex, you know, he stays in there and he looks to like, trade. He’s not moving back a lot. So, you got five rounds to find your one punch. So maybe give it to Alex, I don’t know or maybe if I had to bet I’ll go Alex.”

Why Derek Brunson believes Alex Pereira will beat Israel Adesanya is due to the fact he doesn’t think the middleweight champion will shoot for takedowns. Meaning, that it will be a kickboxing fight and Brunson believes Pereira is the better kickboxer, and he has proven that in the two fights against Adesanya.

When Pereira and Adesanya do end up fighting one another, it will be a highly-anticipated bout given their history with one another. Along with that, it seems like a lot of fighters are backing the Brazilian challenger to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

What do you make of Derek Brunson saying he will be betting Alex Pereira to beat Israel Adesanya?