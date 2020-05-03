UFC fighters can have full corner at UFC 249 and other Jacksonville events

UFC fighters will be permitted to have a full corner of three cornermen at the upcoming UFC 249 card as well as the other three Jacksonville cards.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC is following social distance guidelines which limit the number of people in a building at one time. Because of this, there was speculation that maybe each fighter would only be allowed to have one person in their corner at UFC 249 and the other upcoming UFC events in the United States.

However, it appears that while the number of people that will be inside the arena will be limited, the UFC is still going to allow its fighters to have their regular three cornermen. Indeed, Nolan King of MMAjunkie.com confirmed that fighters on the UFC 249 card and the other upcoming cards in Jacksonville can keep their regular corner intact.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Junkie that fighters will be allowed the usual limit of three cornermen for their upcoming fights in Jacksonville, Fla.,” wrote King.

UFC fighters have already been compromised for their usual training camps. Many gyms around the country are closed, so many fighters are being forced to train at home, often by themselves. It will certainly be interesting to see how these fighters end up looking when they step into the Octagon given their compromised training situations.

However, the news of being allowed three cornermen is certainly welcome to everyone competing on these upcoming Jacksonville cards. Instead of being forced to choose just one person to be their guide, now the fighters at UFC 249 get to have their usual three people helping them out. It’s certainly a good thing for every fighter scheduled to compete that they can at least have their usual coaching staff in place.

