Kevin Lee announces successful ACL surgery

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee announced that he had successful surgery on his ACL which he says he re-injured in the Charles Oliveira fight.

Lee fought nearly two months ago at the last UFC event when he was tapped out by Oliveira in their headliner in Brasilia. Lee said after the fight that he was unsure when he would like to fight again after a disappointing performance following his insane head kick KO win over Gregor Gillespie back at UFC 244.

We now know what Lee re-injured his ACL in the Oliveira fight. In an Instagram post, Lee said he was thankful to get surgery on his knee that has bothered him for the past few years, admitting the pain was far too much for him to handle in his last fight.

Here’s what Lee wrote on his Instagram.

Thanks to everybody who reached out and been checking on me. Surgery went great, when I recover I’m gonna be 10x stronger that’s where my energy is going to rn. The universe finally sat my ass down

“Two, three years my (knee) has been torn. I think my ACL probably got hurt in the Oliveira fight. My knee was bent up all crazy at one point,” Lee said (via MMAjunkie.com).

It’s unfortunate that Lee suffered this injury, but the good news for “The Motown Phenom” is that he is only 27 years old. Considering he has tons of UFC experience at this point, perhaps if he can take his time to mend up he can come back stronger than ever. If and when Lee does return to the Octagon, it will be interesting to see if he wants to return as a lightweight or perhaps try his hand at welterweight again.

