Pros react after Dominick Reyes KO’s Chris Weidman at UFC Boston

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman moved up to light heavyweight to take on perennial contender Dominick Reyes in tonight’s UFC Boston headliner.

Chris Weidman (14-4 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Boston main event looking for a fresh start.

‘The All American’ went just 1-4 over his past five fights in the middleweight division, suffering knockout losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi and most recently Jacare Souza during that stretch.

Weidman’s most recent win had come back in July of 2017, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by way of submission at UFC Uniondale.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (11-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squared off with Chris Weidman this evening.

In his most recent effort at March’s UFC London event, Reyes had picked up a decision victory over former division title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Tonight’s UFC Boston main event proved to be a quick contest. Dominick Reyes was able to drop Chris Weidman with a big punch in the early moments of the opening round. From there, the undefeated fighter would put the former middleweight champion away with hammer fists.

Official UFC Boston Result: Dominick Reyes def. Chris Weidman via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Reyes defeating Weidman below:

🔨 🤛🏼 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) October 19, 2019

@DomReyes is a beast. He trained with us here in Denver for a camp and that man is a work horse. #UFCBoston #ufc #50k — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 19, 2019

205 is no joke. #UFCBoston — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 19, 2019

Wow made it look easy. — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) October 19, 2019

Gahd Damnnn!!! Reyes like an absolute savage. So clean! I still stand by the opinion that the jump from 185 to 205 is the biggest in terms of power/strength of all the divisions. Those 205ers hit like heavyweights. Title shot next?? #UFCBoston — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) October 19, 2019

