UFC 279 Results: Johnny Walker stops Ion Cuțelaba in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 main card is kicked off by a light heavyweight contest featuring Johnny Walker taking on Ion Cuțelaba.
Walker (18-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian standout suffered a knockout loss to Jamahal Hill in his most recent Octagon appearance this past February.
Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1 MMA) will also enter UFC 279 looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Ryan Spann in his most previous effort. ‘The Hulk’ has gone 1-3-1 over his past five fights overall.
Round one begins and a low kick from Cutelaba starts the bout. He partially connects with a high kick. Johnny Walker with a big body kick, Cutelaba catches it and takes him down to wind up in guard. Walker throwing from off his back. ‘The Hulk’ moves for a submission but Johnny scrambles and gets on top. Walker jumps on a rear-naked choke and this is deep. He tightens his hold and this one is all over. Wow!
ROUND ONE SUBMISSION!!!@JohnnyWalker is BACK! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/eWGhLRH0NH
— UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022
https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1568788623600013313
Official UFC 279 Result: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba via submission (RNC) at 4:37 of Round 1
Who would you like to see Walker fight next following his submission victory over Cutelaba at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!