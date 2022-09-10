Dana White shares his take on what made Nate Diaz a UFC star: “His whole anti-the company, anti-everything.”

Dana White and UFC lightweight/welterweight, Nate Diaz, have had a rocky history to say the least. Diaz (20-13 MMA) will face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, in what serves as the final fight of his existing contract.

Diaz, who is most famously known for upsetting then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor and winning TUF 5, has had several issues with UFC brass. Anything from compensation to opponent changes have always been a topic of conversation amongst the fans, fighters, and media when talking about the Stockton, California, native.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports as part of media obligations for the September pay-per-view, Dana White was asked by veteran reporter, Kevin Iole, about what made Diaz such a fan favorite.

Quotes were transcribed by MMA News.

advertisement - continue reading below

White’s answer was simple, yet honest, considering his past history with both Nick and Nate Diaz.

“I think that’s it, his whole anti-the company, anti-everything.”

“The willingness to fight anyone, the list goes on and on,” White explained. “The Diaz brothers are so intriguing. I was talking to this guy today, this old guy, probably in his seventies. This guy is telling me he loves the Diaz brothers. I didn’t think this guy would know who the Diaz brothers are.”

advertisement - continue reading below

While White may be correct, plenty of MMA fans and pundits do know who Nate Diaz is. He is a charismatic, polarizing individual that leaves his heart in the Octagon, and even that might be an understatement.

Nate Diaz will look to go out on his own terms, as he has hinted at a fight with Jake Paul in the near future if he transitions to boxing. But for Diaz, his priorities remain heavily focused on Ferguson and his new Real Fight Inc. promotion that was announced earlier in the week leading up to his main event slot.

Is Dana White correct in his thinking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation.