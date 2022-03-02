UFC 272 | Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

In the main event of UFC 272, a grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal goes down. Covington is a sizeable -320 favorite while “Gamebred” is a +250 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are going with Covington as they believe his wrestling will be too much while some think Masvidal finds the KO.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal:

Kevin Lee, Eagle FC super lightweight: Masvidal. I don’t know how he wins I just got a gut feeling he pulls it off.

Rashad Evans, former UFC light heavyweight champion: I’m going to say, Covington.

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I feel like Covington will be too much for Masvidal. He will be too physical and put on too much pressure.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Jorge Masvidal by KO, I think he was the big brother so to speak in the gym, and it will show.

Ray Borg, Eagle FC bantamweight: Covington, his wrestling will be too much for Masvidal.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: Colby Covington, I’m a big fan of Colby and his style and I think he takes advantage of his wrestling and will just outwrestle Masvidal.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: Colby’s a talented dude. Everyone’s a fan of Masvidal and although I think Masvidal gets the win, Covington won’t make it easy on him.

Kyler Phillips, UFC bantamweight: I’ll go with Covington, but Masvidal is always dangerous but Covington has the style to beat him.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I definitely think Covington. Jorge Masvidal is a good entertainer, I just don’t think his skill set can match Colby’s.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: That’s a tough one but I will go Colby Covington, he will be too much for Masvidal.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going to go with Masvidal. Colby all try and wrestle him and Masvidal will find that KO shot before the bell rings.

Fighters picking Colby Covington: Rashad Evans, Jack Hermansson, Ray Borg, Kyle Daukaus, Kyler Phillips, Damon Jackson, Tim Elliott

Fighters picking Jorge Masvidal: Kevin Lee, Beneil Dariush, Parker Porter, Dustin Jacoby

Who do you think will win the UFC 272 main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal?