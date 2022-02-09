UFC 271 | Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 271, Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight belt as he rematches Robert Whittaker. Heading into the fight, Adesanya is a -280 favorite while the former champ is a +225 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Adesanya has Whittaker’s number and will defend his belt again and continue his reign atop the middleweight division.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2:

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I would say Adesanya just because of the first fight and I don’t think Whittaker has closed that gap.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: I’m going to go with Adesanya. The Romero fight has taken its toll on Whittaker and as good as he is, he gets hit and Adesanya will finish him again.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: It will be a longer fight but the same result and that is Adesanya winning by stoppage.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: I don’t see anyone beating Adesanya at middleweight. His understanding of rage, movement, and angles are too much for anyone.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: You have to go with Adesanya, he is a stud. I don’t see how Whittaker wins.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: Adesanya wins again but I’m rooting for Whittaker.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Adesanya.

Bryan Battle, UFC middleweight: Man, that is going to be a fun one. Obviously, there has been some time since the first fight and Whittaker can look at what he can do differently to get the win. But, to me, I think this is a terrible matchup for Whittaker, he is one of the best middleweights ever but Adesanya is just a bad matchup for Rob so I don’t see the outcome changing. Adesanya wins again.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Adesanya again. I don’t think Whittaker has improved enough since the first fight.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to have to go with Adesanya, he has Whitaker’s number but it should be a pretty good fight.

***

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Brandon Royval, Sam Alvey, Terrance McKinney, Jason Witt, Julian Erosa, Vinc Pichel, Trevin Giles, Bryan Battle, Steven Peterson, Mario Bautista

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: None

Who do you think will win the UFC 271 main event between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker?