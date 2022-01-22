UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 270 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA) most recently competed back in March of 2021 at UFC 260, where he scored a second round knockout over Stipe Miocic to become the promotions heavyweight world champion.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) captured the promotions interim heavyweight title at UFC 265, defeating Derrick Lewis by TKO. That win extended Gane’s perfect record, which includes six straight wins under the UFC banner.

Adding to the intrigue of tonight’s main event is the fact that Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane used to be training partners.

Whomever emerges victorious between ‘The Predator’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ this evening will have the honor of calling themselves “the undisputed baddest man on the planet”.

UFC 270 is co-headlined by a trilogy bout between reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno (19-5-2 MMA) and Figueiredo (20-2-1MMA) most recently collided at UFC 263, with the Mexican standout dethroning the Brazilian by way of submission. That rematch was preceded by a majority draw at UFC 256.

Get all of the UFC 270 live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 270 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV):

265lbs: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane –

125lbs: Brandon Moreno vs Deivesen Figueiredo –

170lbs: Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho –

135lbs: Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov –

170lbs: Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales –

UFC 270 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN/ESPN+):

135lbs: Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry –

170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rogriguez –

135lbs: Tony Graveley vs Saimon Oliveria –

155lbs: Matt Frevoal vs Genaro Valdez –

UFC 270 Early Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+):

115lbs: Silvanna Gomez Juaraz vs Vanessa Dempoulos –

125lbs: Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius –

