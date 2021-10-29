UFC 267 weigh-in results: Khamzat Chimaev makes weight on third attempt, one fight scratched

The official weigh-ins for UFC 267 took place on Friday in Abu Dhabi, and 29 of the 30 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event, headliners Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are official for their UFC light heavyweight title fight after both men weighed in at 205lbs on the dot. As for the co-main event, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen both weighed in successfully for their interim bantamweight title bout. Yan was 135lbs while Sandhagen was 135lbs. And with that, both of the title fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC 267 card are now official.

However, while the title fights are safe, there were some scares at the weigh-ins. Welterweight Khamzat Chimaev initially missed weight, coming in at 171.5lbs. But after taking an hour to cut the additional weight, he weighed in two more times and finally made it to 171lbs on the dot after a scale malfunction showed him at 166lbs just seconds before.

Sadly, one fight at UFC 267 was scratched. Lightweight Damir Ismagulov came in heavy at 163.5lbs for his lightweight bout with Magomed Mustafaev, and the fight was canceled.

Check out the official UFC 267 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC 267 Main Card (ESPN+, 2 pm ET)

Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Glover Teixeira (205)

Interim Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Cory Sandhagen (135)

Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (155.5) vs Dan Hooker (156)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (263) vs Marcin Tybura (249)

Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang (171) vs Khamzat Chimaev (171)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

UFC 267 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 10:30 am ET)

Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Virna Jandiroba (116)

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (146)

Middleweight Bout: Albert Duraev (186) vs Roman Kopylov (186)

Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (171)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Featherweight Bout: Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs Lerone Murphy (146)

Middleweight Bout: Hu Yaozong (186) vs Andre Petroski (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Magomed Mustafaev (156) vs Damir Ismagulov (163.5)*

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (125) vs Allan Nascimento (126)

Alternate main event fighter: Jiri Prochazka (205)

*Damir Ismagulov missed weight and this fight against Magomed Mustafaev has been scratched.