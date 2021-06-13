Pros react after Brandon Moreno dethrones Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC 263 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated men’s flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

The pair initially clashed at UFC 256 in December of 2020, and after five rounds of thrilling back and forth action the contest was ruled a majority draw.

Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant flyweight title in July of 2020, this after defeating Joseph Benavidez by way of technical submission. He would go on to earn his first career title defense at UFC 255, scoring a first round stoppage win over Alex Perez.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MM) had earned his first crack at the UFC’s flyweight title after putting together a three-fight win streak. During that impressive stretch the Mexican standout had scored wins over Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval.

Tonight’s UFC 263 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. Brandon Moreno was able to set an incredible pace early that seemed to frustrate and bewilder Deiveson Figueiredo. After easily winning the first two rounds, Moreno would take the fight to the floor in round three where he promptly locked up a rear-naked choke to finish the fight.

Official UFC 263 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Moreno defeating  Figueiredo below:

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno submitting Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263:

Who would you like to see Brandon Moreno fight next following his submission victory over Deiveson Figueiredo this evening at UFC 263? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

