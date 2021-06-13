Pros react after Brandon Moreno dethrones Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263

Tonight’s UFC 263 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated men’s flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

The pair initially clashed at UFC 256 in December of 2020, and after five rounds of thrilling back and forth action the contest was ruled a majority draw.

Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant flyweight title in July of 2020, this after defeating Joseph Benavidez by way of technical submission. He would go on to earn his first career title defense at UFC 255, scoring a first round stoppage win over Alex Perez.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MM) had earned his first crack at the UFC’s flyweight title after putting together a three-fight win streak. During that impressive stretch the Mexican standout had scored wins over Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval.

Tonight’s UFC 263 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. Brandon Moreno was able to set an incredible pace early that seemed to frustrate and bewilder Deiveson Figueiredo. After easily winning the first two rounds, Moreno would take the fight to the floor in round three where he promptly locked up a rear-naked choke to finish the fight.

Official UFC 263 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Moreno defeating Figueiredo below:

No doubt fireworks here!! 🔥#ufc263 🔥 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 13, 2021

Cage size can play a factor, especially when one fighter is hurt. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 13, 2021

Moreno working that lead hand like a boss!! 👏 #ufc263 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 13, 2021

Figueiredo looks off or Moreno is just really on. Or BOTH! I picked Moreno FTW, but man, he’s looking like a sharpshooter early here in just 1 RD! Super fast tonight! #UFC263 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 13, 2021

Moreno came prepared! Lots of fight left but man this is as even as it gets — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 13, 2021

Moreno came out here like he already has the title 😮 #UFC263 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 13, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno submitting Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263:

WOW @theassassinbaby did it!!! Amazing performance 🇲🇽 you got another champion. And wow Brandon the club that you have joined is amazing!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021

Remember when this Brazilian guy wanted to fight me 😑 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 13, 2021

Congratulations #Mexico you did it 🇲🇽 You have yourself a #UFC champion — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

Put some respect on BABY ASSASSIN.

What a ride!! This kid deserve it everything 🤩. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 13, 2021

Bumping into Brandon Moreno at the apex when we work, I can tell you he is an absolute sweetheart of a man. Couldn’t be happier for him. Congrats champ! — michael (@bisping) June 13, 2021

Who would you like to see Brandon Moreno fight next following his submission victory over Deiveson Figueiredo this evening at UFC 263? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!