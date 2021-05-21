UFC 263: ‘Adesanya vs Vettori 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Octagon returns to Arizona for next month’s UFC 263 event, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2.

Adesanya (20-1 MMA) and Vettori (17-4-1 MMA) originally collided in April of 2018, with the promotions reigning middleweight champion emerging victorious by way of split decision.

Since then ‘The Italian Dream’ has gone on to win five fights in a row, his latest being a dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya will enter UFC 263 looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional MMA career. ‘Stylebender’ had his ambitions of becoming a champ-champ halted by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 back in March. Prior to that setback, the middleweight champion had reeled off two title defenses over opponents Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

UFC 263 will be co-headlined by a highly anticipated men’s flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

The pair initially clashed at UFC 256 in December of 2020, and after five rounds of thrilling back and forth action the contest was ruled a majority draw.

Figueiredo (20-1-1 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant flyweight title in July of 2020, this after defeating Joseph Benavidez by way of technical submission. He would go on to earn his first career title defense at UFC 255, scoring a first round stoppage win over Alex Perez.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-2 MM) had earned his first crack at the UFC’s flyweight title after putting together a three-fight win streak. During that impressive stretch the Mexican standout had scored wins over Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, UFC 263 also features a five-round welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards.

Diaz (20-12 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was coming off of a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

As for Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA), the Birmingham native most recently took to the Octagon in March, where his bout with Belal Muhammad resulted in a no-contest due to a nasty accidental eye poke. Prior to that unfortunate result, ‘Rocky’ had put together an eight-fight win streak, which included victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.

Get the current UFC 263: ‘Adesanya vs. Vettori 2’ fight card and start times below:

UFC 263 Main Card (PPV at 10:00pm EST)

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263 Televised Prelims (ESPN+ at 8:00pm EST)

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

UFC 263 Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:00pm EST)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the two title fight rematches at UFC 263 on June 12 in Arizona? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!