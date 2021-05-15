UFC 262: ‘Oliveira vs. Chandler’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Houston for tonight’s UFC 262 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

Oliveira (30-8 MMA) and Chandler (22-5 MMA) will be squaring off for the promotions currently vacant lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira will enter the contest sporting an impressive eight-fight winning streak. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ has earned seven finishes, with his lone decision victory coming in lopsided fashion against Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler will be looking to earn his fourth consecutive knockout when he takes to the Octagon at UFC 262. The former Bellator title holder made his UFC debut back in January, where he earned a first round KO victory over Dan Hooker. That win was preceded by first round finishes of Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw under the Bellator banner.

Tonight’s UFC 262 event is co-headlined by a key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson (25-5 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening in Texas. ‘El Cucuy’ is coming off of losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Tony had put together a sensational twelve-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (20-4-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event on six-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira. That win was preceded by a stunning spinning back fist knockout Scott Holtzman.

Also featured on tonight’s pay-per-view main card is a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Edson Barbzoa and Shane Burgos.

