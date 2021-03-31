UFC 260 rankings update: Francis Ngannou enters top-five in P4P, Tyron Woodley continues to plummet

The UFC rankings have changed following UFC 260, with Francis Ngannou entering the top-five P4P rankings and Tyron Woodley dropping down.

Ngannou brutally finished Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 260 with punches in the second round to capture the UFC heavyweight title. Following the win, Ngannou jumped eight spots in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings. He’s all the way up at No. 5 in the world now after the victory, with Miocic slipping four spots in the rankings down to No. 7 overall. With Miocic moving down, both UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moved up one spot each. Despite Jan Blachowicz beating Adesanya at UFC 259, he is ranked four spots lower at No. 8.

In the welterweight division, Vicente Luque — winner of nine of his last 10 bouts — made a surge and moved up to No. 6 overall. That meant that Woodley, the man he stopped at UFC 260 via submission, moved down to No. 10. However, this could very well be Woodley’s last stand in the rankings, as UFC president Dana White hinted he could be released from the promotion after fighting out his contract at UFC 260. With four straight losses and turning 39 in a few weeks, this might be the last we see of Woodley in the UFC standings unless the promotion can come to an agreement and give him one more fight. With Luque moving to No. 6 in the rankings, Michael Chiesa dropped one spot to No. 7.

Besides Ngannou and Luque, that was really it for changes as far as the current UFC rankings go. The promotion is taking a rare off weekend but will be back with a bang next Saturday at UFC on ABC 2. In the main event of that card, No. 6 Marvin Vettori was set to take on No. 5 Darren Till, but with Till out with injury, expect Kevin Holland to take his spot.

