UFC 259: ‘Błachowicz vs. Adesanya’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 259 event, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin, Adesanya (20-0 MMA), will be moving up a weight class to challenge Blachowicz this evening. ‘Stylebender’ is coming off a second round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa in his most recent effort at UFC 253.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 259 headliner in hopes of earning his first career title defense. The Polish standout captured the promotions vacant light heavyweight title this past September, scoring a second round TKO victory over Dominick Reyes. That win marked Blachowicz’s fourth in a row, as he had previously defeated Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold.

Tonight’s UFC 259 event is co-headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring reigning champion Amanda Nunes taking on challenger Megan Anderson.

Nunes (20-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since successfully defending her featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. The UFC ‘champ champ‘ will enter tonight’s co-headliner riding a sensational eleven-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Megan Anderson (11-4 MMA) will be looking to pull off a massive upset when she squares off with Amanda Nunes this evening. The former Invicta FC featherweight champion most recently competed in February of 2020, where she earned a first round knockout victory over Norma Dumont.

UFC 259 also features a third title fight as men’s bantamweight champion Petr Yan will look to earn his first career title defense against Aljamain Sterling.

Yan (15-1 MMA) captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251 after scoring a fifth round TKO victory over MMA legend Jose Aldo. The win marked the Russian’s tenth in a row and seventh straight under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 259 event on five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. ‘Funkmaster‘ has not tasted defeat since being starched by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC 259 event also features the return of former bantamweight kingpin Dominick Cruz.

Cruz (22-3 MMA) has not competed since suffering a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 in his bid to reclaim the promotions bantamweight title. ‘The Dominator’ last tasted victory in June of 2016, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Urijah Faber at UFC 199.

Dominick Cruz will meet Casey Kenney in tonight’s UFC 259 featured prelim. The Indiana native, Kenney (16-2-1 MMA), is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Nathaniel Wood at UFC 254.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

UFC 259 Main Card | 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya –

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson –

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling –

Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev –

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos –

UFC 259 Prelims | 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney –

Kyler Phillips vs. Song Yadong –

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez –

Amanda Lemos vs. Livinha Souza –

UFC 259 Early Prelims | 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa –

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg –

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews –

Rogerio Bontorinvs. Kai Kara-France –

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic –

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 259 main event between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!