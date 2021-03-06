Conor McGregor plays tweet and delete in response to Nate Diaz

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor played tweet and delete in his response to Nate Diaz this evening.

Earlier tonight, McGregor had taken to Twitter where he captioned a post of his past accomplishments with the message “Done it all, still here”.

Today just so happens to mark the five-year anniversary of Nate Diaz’s second round submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196. With that said, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ took the opportunity to use the Irishman’s words against him.

I fucked you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your ass beat like a spoiled Little bitch would

I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur ass is a scared Lil bitch also fuck u both #realfighter👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 5, 2021

“I f*cked you up and you never got it back, but u acted like you did. Now you get a rematch every time you get your ass beat like a spoiled little bitch would. I’ve done it all and I’m still here. Plus, the guy who just beat your ass is a scared Lil bitch also. Fuck you both #realfighter“ – Nate Diaz wrote in reply to Conor McGregor.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) would later respond to Diaz, but proceeded to delete the post shortly after.

Check out the cryptic message ‘Notorious’ had sent his longtime rival below:

The old tweet and delete from @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/2tmyFsryYU — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) March 6, 2021

“Southside crips unite! #hitmeup” – McGregor had replied before deleting.

Nate Diaz is of course not happy that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier plan to run things back for a third time later this summer. In the pairs most recent collision at UFC 257, ‘The Diamond’ exacted his revenge on the Irish star by earning a second round TKO victory.

Like Poirier, Nate Diaz has also gone 1-1 in his two fights with McGregor. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ submitted ‘Notorious’ in their first fight at UFC 196, with Conor taking home a majority decision win in their rematch at UFC 202.

