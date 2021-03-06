Colby Covington shares his prediction for Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259

Colby Covington has shared a bold prediction for tonight’s Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling bantamweight title fight at UFC 259.

Yan (15-1 MMA) captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251 after scoring a fifth round TKO victory over MMA legend Jose Aldo. The win marked the Russian’s tenth in a row and seventh straight under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 259 event on five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. ‘Funkmaster‘ has not tasted defeat since being starched by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

With that said, ‘Chaos’ believes fight fans should be throwing their money down on Aljamain Sterling this evening (via Instagram).

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. We’re back for UFC 259 tonight and we’ve got a bantamweight title fight on our hands. We’ve got Aljamain Sterling versus little Petr Pan. And I’ve been breaking down the tape on little Petr Pan and I don’t see anything special. All I see is an oversized Mr. Potato head. And given that Sterling is the bigger guy and they are fighting in a little cage, he’s going to be giving him the Andrew Cuomo pressure. All up in his face, no permission necessary.”

Covington continued:

“So get bet that Sterling money and stimulate that bank account because we know Joe Biden is not going to do it.”

While Colby Covington clearly does not have much faith in Petr Yan, the oddsmakers are definitely giving the Russian a chance this evening. Yan is currently listed as a -120 favorite to defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259.

As for Covington, ‘Chaos’ is currently awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials. The former interim welterweight champion has his eyes on Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman for his Octagon return.

