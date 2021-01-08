UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 tickets already sold out

Tickets for UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 have already been sold out after going on sale earlier in the day on Friday.

UFC president Dana White recently announced that a limited number of fans would be allowed into the venue for UFC 257. They went on sale Friday on the Etihad Arena’s website and ranged in price from $215 to $1350 USD. According to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the tickets are now sold out. The scribe also noted that a number of COVID-19 preventative measures will be in place.

Tickets for UFC 257 went on sale on Etihad Arena's website. Prices ranged from $215 USD to $1,350 USD. They are currently sold out. Here are the COVID-19 measures being taken and the Terms of Entry: pic.twitter.com/3PE7qGoMKP — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 8, 2021

In addition to UFC 257, there will also be a limited number of tickets available for the UFC Fight Island card on January 16 headlined by featherweights Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar, as well as limited seats for the UFC Fight Island card featuring welterweights Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny on January 20.

UFC 257, of course, is the crown jewel of this third Fight Island series, with the main event featuring UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. McGregor is the promotion’s biggest star and his return to the Octagon after one year away is sure to result in massive pay-per-view numbers for the UFC.

As for the tickets being sold out, that shouldn’t be surprising, considering White’s comments about Abu Dhabi becoming the new home of the fight game during COVID-19. There are wealthy fans who have no problem traveling to Fight Island and spending the big money required to get a ticket to see UFC 257, and you saw that first hand when these tickets were sold out in hours.

