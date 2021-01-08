Conor McGregor in “the best shape he’s ever been in,” says nutritionist

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is in the best shape of his professional career, according to his nutritionist Tristin Kennedy.

McGregor is slated to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, when he’ll take on fellow lightweight contender.

Heading into the fight, Kennedy has been working extremely closely with McGregor, and has been very impressed by the Irish MMA stars efforts to get into tip-top shape. In fact, Kennedy says the consensus inside McGregor’s inner circle is that he’s never been in better shape.

Kennedy opened up on McGregor’s physical condition in an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“He’s in great shape,” Kennedy said of McGregor. “Consistency breeds success in nutrition. When he focuses on something and gets down to it, he’s the most consistent man there is.

“On top of that, you have this hard work ethic,” the McGregor nutritionist added. “I can guide the man, but I can’t eat the food for him. It’s up to him to do all that. And that’s what he does in abundance. He stays consistent to it. It’s that hard work and that professionalism. And then you’ll see the results. Like on social media, the kind of condition he’s in. You can see with your eye. But a lot of athletes, they look well, but it’s the performance that really matters. That’s where I take great pride when I see all these fantastic results we’re seeing in how he’s performing.

“Several people have commented already that this is the best shape he’s ever been in,” Kennedy concluded, sharing his impressions from inside Team McGregor. “They’re the people that are closest to him throughout all the camps. [Striking coach] Owen Roddy just said it. John Kavanagh just recently said it. I would absolutely agree. I guess going from what I’ve seen and what I know, the man is phenomenal and ready to take on this fight and do well.”

