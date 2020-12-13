Pros react after Kevin Holland stops Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256

Tonight’s UFC 256 event included a key middleweight matchup featuring veteran Ronaldo Souza taking on surging contender Kevin Holland.

Souza (26-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort thirteen months ago, ‘Jacare’ suffered a split-decision loss to the UFC’s new light heavyweight champion in Jan Blachowicz. The former Strikeforce middleweight title holder had gone just 2-3 over his past five contests ahead of tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (20-5 MMA) had entered UFC 256 on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros. ‘The Trail Blazer’ was looking to earn his seventh career Octagon win by defeating ‘Jacare’ this evening.

Tonight’s Souza vs. Holland matchup resulted in one of the strangest knockouts in UFC history. After Kevin dropped for a guillotine choke, ‘Jacare’ was able to pull his head out and escape to full guard position. However, from there Kevin Holland proceeded to land several punches from off his back, the latter of which rocked Souza. ‘The Trailblazer’ sensed ‘Jacare’ was hurt and postured up and finished the fight for good.

Official UFC 256 Result: Kevin Holland def. Ronaldo Souza via KO at 1:45 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Holland defeating Souza below:

Love Jacare but im enjoying Holland’s gimmick so I’m cheering for him. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

I’m looking forward to this next one. Holland vs jacare is gonna be 🔥 #ufc256 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 13, 2020

Somebody make Jacare dancing a gif please — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 13, 2020

Man I’m pumped to see this one!! #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

Wow!!! Kevin Holland 2020 fighter of the year. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

AYOOOOO — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 13, 2020

Incredibly impressive win for Kevin Holland 👏 #UFC256 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 13, 2020

Whaaaaat! I was like “he hurt”….oh yeah he was. Crazy #UFC256 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 13, 2020

Nasty Hellbows from @Trailblaze2top give that man 50k #UFC256 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) December 13, 2020

That Kevin Holland knockout was disgusting. That’s a POTN. #UFC256 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 13, 2020

Holland vs Chimaev next week! Don’t be a pussy @danawhite — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

OMG!!! I’ve never seen that before!! #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following his KO victory over Ronaldo Souza this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020