Pros react after Kevin Holland stops Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256

Chris Taylor
Jacare Souza, Jack Hermansson, COVID-19

Tonight’s UFC 256 event included a key middleweight matchup featuring veteran Ronaldo Souza taking on surging contender Kevin Holland.

Souza (26-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort thirteen months ago, ‘Jacare’ suffered a split-decision loss to the UFC’s new light heavyweight champion in Jan Blachowicz. The former Strikeforce middleweight title holder had gone just 2-3 over his past five contests ahead of tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (20-5 MMA) had entered UFC 256 on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros. ‘The Trail Blazer’ was looking to earn his seventh career Octagon win by defeating ‘Jacare’ this evening.

Kevin Holland
Tonight’s Souza vs. Holland matchup resulted in one of the strangest knockouts in UFC history. After Kevin dropped for a guillotine choke, ‘Jacare’ was able to pull his head out and escape to full guard position. However, from there Kevin Holland proceeded to land several punches from off his back, the latter of which rocked Souza. ‘The Trailblazer’ sensed ‘Jacare’ was hurt and postured up and finished the fight for good.

Official UFC 256 Result: Kevin Holland def. Ronaldo Souza via KO at 1:45 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Holland defeating Souza below:

Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following his KO victory over Ronaldo Souza this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

