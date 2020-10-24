UFC 254 Bonus Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov takes home an extra $50k in final fight

The octagon remained on Yas Island for today’s UFC 254 event, an 12-bout fight card headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje.

The highly anticipated lightweight title unification bout did not prove to be the “fight of the year” many were expecting. Instead, Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly had his way with Justin Gaethje, earning a rather quick second round submission win.

Following his impressive victory, Khabib announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, following today’s setback to Nurmagomedov, Gaethje was nothing but class in defeat.

The rest of the UFC 254 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Nathaniel Wood and Casey Kenney each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war which took place on the UFC 254 prelims.

Performance of the night: Khabib Nurmagomedov earned an extra $50k for his sensation second round victory over Justin Gaethje. After taking the fight to the canvas early in round two, the undefeated Russian was able to lock-up a triangle choke which wound up putting ‘The Highlight’ to sleep.

Performance of the night: Magomed Ankalaev picked up an extra $50k for his destruction of bitter rival Ion Cutelaba. The Russian standout was able to floor Cutelaba with a punch early in round one and promptly put Ion away with ground and pound.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out following the conclusion of today’s UFC 254 event on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020