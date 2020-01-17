PETA slams UFC 246 headliners Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor

PETA has hit back at UFC 246 headliners Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone following their comments at the UFC 246 press conference earlier this week.

PETA, known officially as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has been around since 1980 and during that time they’ve been perceived to have done a lot of good – but alongside that, an awful lot of bad, too.

Regardless of what they may or may not have done, the source of intrigue for MMA fans in the last few days has been the fact that they were mentioned by the aforementioned McGregor and Cerrone just days before they square off in Las Vegas.

“You’re right! We ARE here—to remind you that only COWARDS would brag about wearing an animal who was likely beaten & skinned alive,” PETA wrote on Twitter after Cerrone implied the organization would take issue with his suit. “Why don’t you knock out your insecurities and only wear your OWN skin?”

As opposed to taking the high road and allowing the moment to pass them by, PETA wasn’t about to miss the opportunity to call both McGregor and Cerrone into question — and especially “Cowboy” given that he said his suit jacket was made from a python.

It certainly doesn’t seem as if all too much is going to come of this, but it definitely raises an interesting question as to when fighters go ‘too far’ in a press conference. This certainly isn’t the sort of way in which people thought “The Notorious” was going to stir up some controversy when the press conference was first announced, but McGregor wound up being incredibly respectful towards his welterweight opponent.

With just the weigh-ins to go we are now just a matter of days away from what could wind up being the biggest pay per view of the year for the UFC – which seems odd to some, given that the undercard hasn’t really been fleshed out all too much in comparison to the likes of UFC 244 and UFC 245.

In terms of the PETA issue, to borrow a phrase from Dana White, we’ll have to see how this thing plays out.

What do you think of PETA’s complaint with Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/17/2020.