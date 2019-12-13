UFC 245 salaries revealed: Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington lead the pack

The salaries for Saturday night’s UFC 245 card in Las Vegas have been revealed, and as expected, main event stars Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will be the biggest earners.

Usman, the UFC welterweight champion, will pocket a flat rate of $500,000, without a win bonus. His opponent, former interim welterweight champ Colby Covington, will earn the same amount. These sums do not include pay-per-view points or Reebok sponsorship amounts.

In the UFC 245 co-main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will attempt to defend his title against streaking challenger Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway and Volkanovski will earn $350,000 and $250,000 respectively. Neither man will earn a win bonus in victory.

Before either of these UFC 245 fights get underway, we’ll be treated to a women’s bantamweight title fight between dominating champion Amanda Nunes and fearsome challenger Germaine de Randamie. The bout will be a rematch of a 2013 fight, which Nunes won by TKO. Nunes will receive $350,000 for this title defense, with the possibility of a $100,000 win bonus in victory. De Randamie, meanwhile, will earn $100,000 flat, without the possibility of a win bonus.

Here are the complete salaries for the UFC 245 main card, via Chisanga Malata of Express Sport and the Daily Star.

At this stage, purses for the undercard, which includes fighters like Mike Perry and top-15 welterweight contender Geoff Neal, have not been revealed. This article will be updated when that information becomes available.

What do you think of the salaries for Saturday night’s UFC 245 card in Las Vegas?

