UFC 245 fighter salaries: Disclosed event payroll tops 4 million

In the wake of the blockbuster UFC 245 event this past weekend, the payroll for all fighters that featured on the card — both main and under — have been released.
The UFC 245 show saw three title fights headline at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with arguably the two biggest stories of the evening being Kamaru Usman successfully retaining his Welterweight Championship and Alexander Volkanovski winning the Featherweight Championship.
The finances of UFC fighters have been discussed at great length over the years, with many wondering whether or not they deserve more than they actually get.
Below is the disclosed pay for all UFC 245 fighters, as reported by MMA Junkie.
UFC 245 Salaries:
- Kamaru Usman: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Colby Covington: $500,000
- Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000 (no win bonus) def. Max Holloway: $350,000
- Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000
- Marlon Moraes: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus) def. Jose Aldo: $400,000
- Petr Yan: $132,000 (includes $66,000 win bonus) def. Urijah Faber: $250,000
- Geoff Neal: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Mike Perry: $90,000
- Irene Aldana: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Ketlen Vieira: $33,000
- Omari Akhmedov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Ian Heinisch: $50,000
- Matt Brown: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Ben Saunders: $35,000
- Chase Hooper: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Teymur: $18,000
- Brandon Moreno: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Kai Kara-France: $25,000
- Jessica Eye: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Viviane Araujo: $45,000
- Puna Soriano: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/16/2019.