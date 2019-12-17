UFC 245 fighter salaries: Disclosed event payroll tops 4 million

In the wake of the blockbuster UFC 245 event this past weekend, the payroll for all fighters that featured on the card — both main and under — have been released.

The UFC 245 show saw three title fights headline at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with arguably the two biggest stories of the evening being Kamaru Usman successfully retaining his Welterweight Championship and Alexander Volkanovski winning the Featherweight Championship.

The finances of UFC fighters have been discussed at great length over the years, with many wondering whether or not they deserve more than they actually get.

Below is the disclosed pay for all UFC 245 fighters, as reported by MMA Junkie.

UFC 245 Salaries:

Kamaru Usman: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Colby Covington: $500,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000 (no win bonus) def. Max Holloway: $350,000

Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

Marlon Moraes: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus) def. Jose Aldo: $400,000

Petr Yan: $132,000 (includes $66,000 win bonus) def. Urijah Faber: $250,000

Geoff Neal: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Mike Perry: $90,000

Irene Aldana: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Ketlen Vieira: $33,000

Omari Akhmedov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Ian Heinisch: $50,000

Matt Brown: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Ben Saunders: $35,000

Chase Hooper: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Teymur: $18,000

Brandon Moreno: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Kai Kara-France: $25,000

Jessica Eye: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Viviane Araujo: $45,000

Puna Soriano: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000

What do you think of the fighter salaries for the UFC 245 card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/16/2019.