Pros react to Israel Adesanya defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243

A middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya headlined tonight’s UFC 243 pay-per-view event in Melbourne, Australia.

Israel Adesanya (17-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since April’s UFC 236 event where he scored a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum to capture the promotions interim middleweight title.

Since joining the UFC in February of 2018, ‘Stylebender‘ has gone a perfect 6-0 while picking up notable victories over Marvin Vettori, Brad Tavares, Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker returned to the Octagon for the first time in over 15 months at tonight’s UFC 243 event. ‘The Reaper’ was most previously seen in action at UFC 225 in June of 2018, where he defeated Yoel Romero via split decision in a ‘fight of the year’ performance.

Tonight’s UFC 243 headliner lived up to expectations as Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya proceeded to go to war inside of Marvel Stadium. After a back and forth opening few minutes, ‘Stylebender’ was able to drop Whittaker in the final seconds of round one. He would continue that momentum in round two and ended up putting Whittaker away with a beautiful combination.

Check out how the pros reacted to Israel Adesanya defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 below:

Wow that’s a baaaad man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 6, 2019

My wish list Usman, Colby, Isreal, Khabib. That order — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 6, 2019

Adesanya inspiring all the skinny mother fuckers in the UFC #UFC243 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 6, 2019

What a performance by The Stylebender, Impressive! #UFC243 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 6, 2019

I think Adsanya is moving up to light heavyweight just to fight Jones lol. #UFC243 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 6, 2019

Official UFC 243 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Israel Adesanya fight next following his KO victory over Robert Whittaker at tonight’s UFC 243 event in Australia? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 5, 2019