Michael Chandler explains why Tony Ferguson is a tougher puzzle to solve than Conor McGregor: “He’s less predictable”

Michael Chandler believes he would have a more difficult time fighting Tony Ferguson than getting in the Octagon with Conor McGregor.

Chandler last fought at UFC 245 in November 2021, where he succumbed to defeat against Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA) by decision in the third round.

Chandler (22-7 MMA) is currently in line to fight Ferguson (25-6 MMA) possibly in the May timeframe of this year. ‘Iron’ has also expressed interest in meeting former UFC dual-champ Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) in the cage.

Chandler, speaking to Brendan Schaub on ‘Food Truck Diaries’ had this to say (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Tony might be a tougher puzzle to solve just because inside, he’s less predictable. Not that Conor is predictable – he’s a phenomenal athlete. But what you see with Conor is a lot of times what you get, and it’s a hard puzzle to solve, but once (you do) it’s much more predictable. I think Tony just brings that little bit of uncertainty at all times. Plus, his cardio never slows down.”

Chandler would ultimately like a match-up against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) and getting in the Octagon with Ferguson and McGregor, and winning, could put him on track for just such a fight.

In speaking about a fight with ‘El Cucuy’ or ‘The Notorious‘, Chandler had this to say:

“To get to the title shot, I don’t know. I think they’re both kind of similar,” Chandler said. “Obviously, you’ve got Conor coming back and you’ve got Tony, who’s got a couple of losses. But I have a couple of losses. Everybody’s got losses in the UFC.”

