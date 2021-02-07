Tyron Woodley opens as big underdog to Vicente Luque at UFC 260

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley opened up as a big betting underdog against Vicente Luque for their upcoming fight at UFC 260.

Woodley has lost his last three fights to Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman. Not only did he lose those fights, but Burns and Usman shut him out on the scorecards and Covington finished him with TKO. Considering he was the UFC welterweight champion just two years ago, it’s been an incredible fall from grace for Woodley. But despite the recent win streak he has vowed to keep fighting, and the UFC recently booked him to take on Luque at UFC 260. That event takes place on March 27.

With Woodley vs. Luque now official, the oddsmakers were quick to release the betting odds for this upcoming welterweight bout. Check them out below via BestFightOdds.

UFC 260 Odds

Vicente Luque -240

Tyron Woodley +205

Luque opened as a -240 betting favorite (bet $240 to win $100) while Woodley was pegged as a +205 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $205). The odds have spiked even higher since open, with a -300 number floating around at several sportsbooks. When you consider it was just two fights ago that Woodley was the betting favorite to beat both Usman and Burns, it’s incredible to see him as an underdog to Luque. But this number is a combination of Woodley’s struggles and Luque’s winning streak.

In many ways, Luque is one of the most underrated welterweights in the UFC. He has an impressive 12-3 record in the Octagon, which is actually more wins than Woodley in the UFC, who is. Luque has won eight of his last nine fights and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Randy Browns and Niko Price. The No. 9 ranked welterweight in the UFC, he gets his biggest test to date when he takes on No. 7 ranked Woodley.

