Tyron Woodley ‘completely destroyed his f*****g legacy’ with KO loss to Jake Paul, claims Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley believes Tyron Woodley’s legacy took a massive hit on Saturday night.

Woodley was rematching Jake Paul in the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view. Early on, both men weren’t throwing much and through five rounds it was a very competitive fight, although not the most entertaining. Yet, in the sixth round, Paul scored a vicious KO that put Woodley out cold which O’Malley was impressed with.

“I was watching them on my laptop with my eyes kind of shutting. It was the sixth round getting closer to the end of the fight,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast. “It looked like it was probably gonna go all eight (rounds) and it was a close fight. I didn’t really know who I had necessarily winning each round. But, out of f*****g nowhere, (Paul) slept him bad.”

With Woodley getting knocked out by Paul, O’Malley believes that hurts the former UFC champion’s legacy in a big way. He has now lost two straight fights to a former Disney actor and was viciously knocked out in one of them.

“Dude, it completely destroyed his f*****g legacy,” O’Malley added. “That could affect Tyron Woodley big time, or he could just be completely unattached to that and still be happy. That’s a f*****g skill that you have to require.”

Although Sean O’Malley believes the KO does hurt Tyron Woodley’s legacy, “The Chosen One” has been handling it pretty well. He recently made a contest for his fans to create the best meme of him being knocked out.

Although there is no question that the loss does hurt Woodley’s stock as a free agent, the former UFC champion has made it clear he plans to fight again in 2022.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley that Tyron Woodley’s legacy is ruined after his KO loss to Jake Paul?