Charles Oliveira targets return at UFC 274 in Brazil against Conor McGregor: ‘I’m waiting for him’

Charles Oliveira is looking to fight Conor McGregor next.

After Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 to defend his lightweight belt for the first time, it seemed certain Justin Gaethje would be next in line. Yet, ‘Do Bronx’ recently came out and said he’d let McGregor jump the line, and now it appears that is his focus as he wants to fight the Irishman next.

“May would be a wonderful date,” Oliveira said to Sherdog. “Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I’m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight, or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I’ll be ready.”

Although many fans believe Gaethje deserves the next title shot, Charles Oliveira believes there is a case to be made for Conor McGregor. Gaethje, like McGregor, lost to Poirier while he believes “The Highlight” almost got finished by Chandler, who he beat. As well, there is no question Oliveira would make much more money by facing McGregor next.

“Gaethje was knocked out by Poirier, who I just submitted. He was almost knocked out by Chandler, who I beat via TKO, but I’m a UFC employee,” Oliveira said. “If they choose that I should fight Gaethje next, I’ll be ready too.”

Ultimately, Charles Oliveira is still grateful for the 2021 he had, and he knows 2022 will be a big year for him as well. That could all start with a money fight against Conor McGregor in May.

“I’m really happy and moved by that and everything that is going on in my life lately,” Oliveira said. “UFC champion in one of the most difficult divisions. I set records for most submissions and bonuses, [and rank] fifth in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. To finish that amazing year being chosen as ‘Fighter of the Year’ by one of the most respected outlets in the world, I’m so happy and moved that I don’t know what to talk about. I´m just thankful to God.”

