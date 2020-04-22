Tyron Woodley and Israel Adesanya continue to trade barbs, Dan Hooker chimes in

The ongoing feud between UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The pair first got heated when Woodley suggested he was interested in moving up to middleweight to fight Adesanya. Adesanya then responded, and they’ve been going back-and-forth ever since.

One of the more recent verbal volleys in this war of words was fired by Adesanya.

My squashed wide neega @TWooodley

The only thing you ever beating me at is a rap battle (maybe) lol

I see your ambition, you doing what I’m doing with my plans and moving up…I’m flattered.

Just remember that you will have to see me and you’ve only seen Mr Nice Izzy. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 22, 2020

Shortly after Adesanya fired this shot at Woodley, his training partner Dan Hooker joined the conversation.

Is he ‘clout chasin’? 🤷‍♂️ — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 22, 2020

He just being a thirsty beech. I’m letting him sip, then I’ll drown him. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 22, 2020

This last comment from Adesanya garnered some return fire from Woodley, who also snuck in a shot at Hooker.

Im a 5 time world champ stick figure. I gave you props & said after I wipe the Woodley Weight division clean I’ll move up. Someone asked me about moving up. You’re the one that got sensitive. Now I’ll pull your tampon out. And your homie name is #Hooker 🤣 lay ups I tell you! https://t.co/2jSSFbHexo — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 22, 2020

What do you think of the Twitter trash talk between Israel Adesanya and Tyron Woodley? Does a fight between the two UFC stars interest you?

