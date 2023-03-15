TUF 31 roster includes eight former UFC fighters

The TUF 31 roster will include eight former UFC fighters.
‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ will debut on Tuesday, May 30th on ESPN and run through to Tuesday, August 15th.
Coaching the series will be Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) are set to square off in the Octagon after the conclusion of the series with a date, time and location yet to be determined.
While dozens of fighters applied for TUF, only 16 were selected. The final roster can been seen below:
- Hunter Azure (10-3 MMA)
- The 31-year-old bantamweight signed with the UFC back in 2019 and has gone 1-1 since his UFC departure.
- Rico Disciullo (11-2 MMA)
- The 36-year-old bantamweight was on Dana White’s contender series back in June of 2018.
- Cody Gibson (19-8 MMA)
- The 35-year-old bantamweight was released from the UFC after fighting the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Johnny Bedford and Manny Gamburyan.
- Mando Gutierrez (8-2 MMA)
- The 25-year-old bantamweight also fought in Dana White’s contender series in September of 2022.
- Brad Katona (12-2 MMA)
- The 31-year-old bantamweight was released from the UFC in 2022 after going 2-2 with the promotion.
- Timur Valiev (18-3 MMA)
- The 33-year-old bantamweight was released from the UFC in June of 2022.
- Carlos Vera (12-3 MMA)
- The 35-year-old bantamweight has spent his last 2 years with Fury FC and won all 4 fights.
- Trevor Wells (8-3 MMA)
- The 27-year-old flyweight has gone 4-0 in his last four fights.
- Lee Hammond (4-0 MMA)
- The 27 year old flyweight has fought for Bellator, HFL and SLM, winning all 4 of his fights.
- Kurt Holobaugh (19-7 MMA)
- The 36-year-old flyweight was released from the UFC in December of 2019 after going 0-3 with the promotion.
- Austin Hubbard (15-6 MMA)
- The 31-year-old lightweight was released from the UFC in May of 2022.
- Nate Jennerman (16-5 MMA)
- The 30-year-old lightweight has won his last 3 fights in a row with the NAFC and PFL.
- Jason Knight (23-7 MMA)
- The 30-year-old featherweight was released from the UFC back in 2019.
- Aaron McKenzie (11-2 MMA)
- The 34-year-old lightweight is sporting a 4 fight winning streak with LFA.
- Landon Quinones (7-1 MMA)
- The 26-year-old lightweight is 5-0 with Titan FC.
- Roosevelt Roberts (12-3 MMA)
- The 29-year-old lightweight last fought with Eagle FC in May of 2022 and was victorious over Alexandre Almeida.
