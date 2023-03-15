TUF 31 roster includes eight former UFC fighters

The TUF 31 roster will include eight former UFC fighters.

‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ will debut on Tuesday, May 30th on ESPN and run through to Tuesday, August 15th.

Coaching the series will be Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) are set to square off in the Octagon after the conclusion of the series with a date, time and location yet to be determined.

While dozens of fighters applied for TUF, only 16 were selected. The final roster can been seen below: