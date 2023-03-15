Justin Gaethje eyes Dustin Poirier rematch or a title shot with a win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

Justin Gaethje is looking at Dustin Poirier or a title shot next time out.

Gaethje is set to return to Octagon at UFC 286 against Rafael Fiziev in a very intriguing fight. It’s the first time ‘The Highlight’ is fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira last time out for the belt.

Although Gaethje has fought for the lightweight title in two of his last three fights, he thinks a win over Fiziev could get him another crack at the belt. But, if he doesn’t get the title shot, Gaethje eyes a rematch with Poirier.

“I think I’m sitting at number three right now, I’m going to fight down in the rankings as I think I should,” Gaethje said at UFC 286 media day. “Then, after that, there is Poirier that is in front of me, Oliveira in front of me who’s going to fight Dariush and the winner of that fight is going to fight for the title. So, I either fight Poirier next, or if that’s not the case I fight for the title.”

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier fought in the main event of UFC on FOX 29 in Glendale, Arizona in April of 2018. The fight was back-and-forth but it was Poirier who won by fourth-round TKO in one of the best fights of the year and since then both have mentioned the possibility of a rematch.

As of right now, Poirier does not have his next fight booked and is coming off a win over Michael Chandler. Perhaps he does get to rematch Gaethje next and the winner then gets a title shot. But, in order for Gaethje to either rematch Poirier or fight for the belt next, he will need to beat Fiziev on Saturday night in London, England.

