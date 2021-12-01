Sean O’Malley on ‘Munhoz vs Cruz’ being part of the UFC 269 prelims: “It just goes to show I’m the unranked champ.”

Sean O’Malley believes that Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz being on the UFC 269 prelims just goes to show that he’s the unranked champ.

O’Malley (14-1 MMA), is scheduled to return to the Octagon at next Saturday’s pay-per-view event for a bantamweight bout with Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA).

The highly anticipated matchup will kickoff the UFC 269 main card, which is headlined by a lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

Also featured on the fight card is another key bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Dominick Cruz.

Despite Cruz being a former UFC champion, promotional officials decided to put his scrap with Munhoz on the preliminary portion of the fight card.

For Sean O’Malley, that decision just goes to show how much the UFC values him as a fighter.

‘Suga’ recently spoke with The Schmo where he trashed next Saturday’s Munhoz vs. Cruz matchup, this while dubbing himself the unranked champ.

“Prelim Pedro (Munhoz) vs Dominick (Cruz), it just makes sense down there (on the prelims). I haven’t talked to anybody that’s like super excited for that fight. They’re both Top 10,I’m pretty sure. Me and (Raulian) Paiva aren’t even ranked. We’re opening up the main card. So, I think it just goes to show – I’m the unranked champ.” – Sean O’Malley said.

The top ranked prospect, ‘Suga’, has already expressed interest in fighting Adrian Yanez next, this if he can get by Paiva next weekend.

What do you think of the recent comments made by Sean O’Malley? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!