Charles Oliveira offers to train with Tony Ferguson after UFC 274, ‘El Cucuy’ responds

Charles Oliveira has offered to train with Tony Ferguson after UFC 274.

Ferguson and Oliveira fought at UFC 256 in December 2020 and the Brazilian dominated the fight and won by decision. It was the second loss in a row for Ferguson and since then, he has suffered a decision loss to Beneil Dariush and was knocked out by Michael Chandler last weekend at UFC 274.

Oliveira, meanwhile, has since become the lightweight champ but had to vacate the title due to missing weight.

Now, after UFC 274 where Oliveira submitted Gaethje and Ferguson suffered a KO loss, the former lightweight champ has offered to train with ‘El Cucuy.’

We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"! If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!#UFC pic.twitter.com/hNyd4wbLZd — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 9, 2022

“We’re among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You’ve the history inside the Octagon. Head up “El Cucuy”! If you wish, let’s train together in ChuteBoxe’s hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You’re a brother!,” Oliveira wrote on Twitter.

Ferguson was quick to respond to the request and offered some advice to Oliveira saying he needs to make weight. Of course, as mentioned, Oliveira missed weight by 0.5lbs and was forced to vacate his lightweight title.

I’m glad you listened 💯 Way to stay focused Chuck 💪😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Don’t let your team let you miss weight again ok Buddy. We’ll see you soon kid, be good- Champ 🥇 pic.twitter.com/MHoZgw3CX6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

“I’m glad you listened. Way to stay focused Chuck – CSO – Don’t let your team let you miss weight again ok Buddy. We’ll see you soon kid, be good- Champ,” Ferguson wrote.

Whether or not Tony Ferguson will actually go and train with Charles Oliveira in Brazil is uncertain. But, there is no question they would no doubt help each other in certain aspects of each other’s games and the former lightweight champ does seem sincere in wanting to train with him.

As for their next fights, Oliveira will fight for the vacant lightweight title next time out, but who and when that will be against is unknown. Ferguson, meanwhile, will likely need time off after his nasty KO loss.

Would you like to see Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson train together?

