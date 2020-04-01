Tony Ferguson reacts after Khabib Nurmagomedov officially withdraws from UFC 249

Tony Ferguson has reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s apparent withdrawal from UFC 249.

Multiple UFC events have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, Dana White has been putting in his best efforts to ensure UFC 249 on April 18 still takes place. The event was scheduled to feature lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his belt against Tony Ferguson. The pair have been booked to throw down four times in the past, yet none of those proposed bouts ever came to fruition.

Now it appears their fifth matchup is destined not to happen after travel bans restricted the lightweight champion from leaving his home country of Russia. Updates to travel restrictions yesterday suggested there was hope that Nurmagomedov could return to the US via a private flight. However, due to his disrupted fight camp and the looming threat of coronavirus, “The Eagle” has seemingly confirmed his withdrawal from the eagerly anticipated matchup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-cwOyOqml3/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram.

“I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all,” Nurmagomedov continued. “The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying?

On Twitter, Tony Ferguson reacted to the news and slammed the undefeated fighter. Watch the video he posted below:

“Khabib, I believe he knew already that he wasn’t going to fight,” Ferguson said. “We scared him. He had the opportunity to come back from Abu Dhabi. He has the power to take a plane and come back. This is the second time we punked him out. I’ve been doing the exact same thing for 8 years. To and from work, going in there and busting my ass, making sure I’m taking care of business.

“I’m a hitman. Khabib and Conor running around with their tails between their legs like a fucking dog. I run with the dog’s man, and these guys ain’t dog. They’re a bunch of pussies. Khabib’s a bitch. I told him I was gonna mop the fucking floor with his hat, the dude jammed out.”

Do you think Tony Ferguson is right to be infuriated by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s withdrawal? Let us know in the comments below at Penn nation.