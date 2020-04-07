Tony Ferguson on Justin Gaethje: “I’m gonna give him a highlight of his own”

Tony Ferguson plans on making a statement in his UFC 249 fight against Justin Gaethje.

On Monday it was announced Ferguson would battle Gaethje for the interim lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov was stuck in Russia. It is no doubt frustrating for “El Cucuy” who was set to fight for the undisputed belt for the first time in his career.

Now, ahead of his matchup against Gaethje, Tony Ferguson released an epic promo where he says it doesn’t matter who the opponent is.

“I don’t know what I’m trying to accomplish man. I just know when we talk about the fight, people keep smiling,” Ferguson said. “No matter who they put in front of me, like I said in The Ultimate Fighter, this is a tournament. I’m gonna go in there and do my job as best as I can.”

Although Ferguson was focusing on Nurmagomedov for months, he says Gaethje is getting the same fate as the champ and that is getting beat up.

“Khabib was gonna get his ass kicked, but he’s no longer in the picture as far as I’m concerned. We got Justin Gaethje,” he added. “They call him The Highlight? I’m gonna give him a highlight of his own. I’m gonna hit him so hard, that dude is gonna see stars.”

In the end, Tony Ferguson views this scrap as him fighting for the undisputed belt as he believes both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are retired.

“I ain’t got no message for Khabib or Conor. As far as I’m concerned, both those dues are retired. They just need to put it down and walk away. That’s what I told them to do a long time ago. This is a real man sport, man. These guys are a bunch of pu**ies.”

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje should be a phenomenal fight and one that headlines a solid UFC 249 card.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.