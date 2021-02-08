Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje continued to trade shots on social media

Long time UFC lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are still trading shots on social media.

Ferguson and Gaethje met in the main event of UFC 249 in May. Gaethje won that fight by fifth-round TKO, cashing as a noteworthy underdog and derailing Ferguson’s incredible 12-fight win streak.

Despite the fact that they’ve already fought, there seems to be no love lost between Ferguson and Gaethje. The pair have spent the last few days talking trash in interviews and on social media.

The trouble began when Gaethje suggested that Ferguson was never actually an elite lightweight.

“I mean, Tony has always been that man,” Gaethje told ESPN (via The Body Lock). “Guys constantly went in there and fought in the chaos and refused to create space. I don’t know why, [Anthony] Pettis and [Donald] Cerrone, these guys weren’t able to do what I did. But I think that was there the whole time.

“Fans not being there really helped, stayed focus, keep everything internal,” Gaethje continued. “That’s a huge factor when you’re fighting Tony because just his face alone makes you wanna fight. I don’t think he’s done by any means, I just don’t think he’s an elite lightweight. I don’t think he ever was. I just think his skills were really effective in the way people were fighting him.”

Ferguson was quick to offer a response to that comment on social media, which sparked an ongoing online quarrel.

I’ll Give You Elite, Fuck🖕😎You @Justin_Gaethje & @CharlesDoBronxs You Didn’t Finish Shit. Told You I’d See You Soon. Crew🍃Much Easier To See The Targets When They Are In Front. Beyond🎓Disciplined. New Camp, New Times -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @CervezaMontejo ThisIsForLaRaza🎶 pic.twitter.com/RMyBx1ZvKN — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 7, 2021

Charles couldn’t finish you but I certainly did. Check the tape champ. https://t.co/mPwg0tDCGc — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 7, 2021

On Monday, the pair’s war of words continued, as Ferguson reminding Gaethje that, despite losing their fight, he landed a huge uppercut that nearly dropped him.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are both currently riding losses. After losing to Gaethje, Ferguson came up short again, losing a decision to Charles Oliveira in December.

Gaethje, meanwhile, last fought in October, when he was put to sleep by a Khabib Nurmagomedov choke.

Despite those setbacks, both are still ranked in the lightweight division’s top-5, and conceivably be fighting for the title again with a few impressive wins.