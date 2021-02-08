What’s next for Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem after UFC Vegas 18?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 18, Alexander Volkov took on combat sports legend, Alistair Overeem.

Both men were looking to cement themselves as top-five heavyweights and it was Volkov who took that next step. Ultimately, it was the Russian who won the fight by second-round TKO as he pieced up Overeem and rocked him several times.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem after UFC Vegas 18.

Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov likely picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday night and could likely be a win or two away from a title shot.

Unfortunately for the Russian, the heavyweight division is crowded. The title is set to be defended at UFC 260 and Jon Jones will then face the winner. After that, if Curtis Blaydes beats Derrick Lewis he will also be ahead of Volkov.

However, Volkov does have options for his next fight, and the fight that makes the most sense is facing the winner of Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane. Their timelines would match up for a main event scrap in the summer where the winner would then enter a No. 1 contender bout.

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem has made it clear this was his final run towards the heavyweight title and after the loss, some speculated he would hang up his gloves.

However, Overeem so far hasn’t made any sort of announcement so it is likely he will continue his career. The next fight for the Dutchman is to face Derrick Lewis. By the time Overeem’s career is over this fight has to happen and regardless if Lewis beats Blaydes or not, the UFC should make this scrap for a Fight Night headliner later this year.

What do you think should be next for Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem after UFC Vegas 18?