TJ Dillashaw had spies in Cory Sandhagen’s camp, says teammate

A teammate of Cory Sandhagen at Elevation Fight Team accused TJ Dillashaw of having spies in his rival’s training camp ahead of their fight.

Justin Wetzell, a featherweight prospect who competes in LFA, recently spoke to James Lynch and spoke about his teammate Sandhagen’s training camp for the Dillashaw fight this summer. According to Wetzell, it was a peculiar training camp because he said that Dillashaw had Duane “Bang” Ludwig striking students come into the gym and spy on them.

“Yeah, he had some Ludwig students come into our Friday sparring. I wasn’t there that day but I heard about this from other people. They were like, ‘Yeah, there’s these Ludwig affiliates and when Cory started sparring in the cage, they whipped out their phones and started recording.’ And then later on Instagram, they posted some sh*t on their story bragging, ‘Hey TJ, we got these rounds for you, we’ve got it all recorded.’ Yeah, it was just kind of, I dunno,” Wetzell said.

Despite allegedly spying on Sandhagen and getting footage of his sparring, Wetzell doesn’t believe any of that will help as he sees his teammate getting his hand raised this summer.

“A little bit (surprising Team Dillashaw spied), but I don’t know man, it is what it is. I don’t think it’s really going to help,” Wetzell said.

The winner of the Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw fight could very well figure into the UFC bantamweight title picture. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is currently on the sidelines after undergoing neck surgery, but the winner of Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw could potentially fight for the title when the champ returns. Otherwise, matchups against Rob Font or former champ Petr Yan make sense for the Sandhagen/Dillashaw winner.

Who do you think wins this summer’s bantamweight bout between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen?