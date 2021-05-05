Cory Sandhagen says he turned down a short-notice fight against Pedro Munhoz after TJ Dillashaw withdrew

Cory Sandhagen was offered the chance to still headline UFC Vegas 26 this Saturday but opted not to.

Sandhagen was originally supposed to fight TJ Dillashaw in a fight many fans were looking forward to. The winner was likely going to get a title shot, but Dillashaw was forced out of the fight due to a cut above the eye.

“Yeah, I think I only found out a day before you guys did. I found out on Monday. They just told me he was out because he had a cut,” Sandhagen said to James Lynch. “That was pretty much all that they told me. Then I was like okay, well I know June has a couple of main events open. Then they told me June doesn’t have a couple of main events open, so now we’re shooting for July.”

After the former champ was forced out, Sandhagen revealed the UFC offered him Pedro Munhoz but he decided to wait for Dillashaw.

“Yeah, they offered me Munhoz, but I’m just going to wait for Dillashaw to be honest with you,” Sandhagen said. “I think that’s a fair decision to make and it’s only a couple of months pushback, so no problem.”

Cory Sandhagen knows the TJ Dillashaw fight is a big one for him and his career. It is also an exciting fight for the fans, so he wanted to reschedule it as opposed to facing a short-notice replacement.

Sandhagen is coming off back-to-back highlight-reel KO wins over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes. Prior to that, he was submitted by Aljamain Sterling in the first round, but since the loss seems like a totally different fighter.

With Sandhagen turning down Munhoz, UFC Vegas 26 will now be headlined by a flyweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez.

