TJ Dillashaw and Paulo Costa listed amongst the ten UFC fighters most-tested by USADA in 2021

TJ Dillashaw and Paulo Costa were amongst the ten most-tested UFC fighters of 2021 by USADA.

Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen USADA really ramp up their testing program when it comes to those on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s roster. From heavyweight to strawweight and beyond, everyone is being tested – especially those who have ran into some problems in the past.

TJ Dillashaw and Paulo Costa are two such examples and as per MMA Junkie, they were also part of the “top 10” with regards to who was tested the most last year.

Misha Cirkunov – 27 Ottman Azaitar – 26 TJ Dillashaw – 25 Abu Azaitar, Dricus Du Plessis, Miesha Tate – 24 Paulo Costa – 23 Charlie Ontiveros – 19 Askar Mosharov – 18 Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 17

Dillashaw, as has been well-documented, was previously suspended for two years by USADA as a result of him testing positive for EPO.

A majority of the fighters on this list have notably impressive physiques, but as we know, USADA have a parade of reasons why they may test some fighters more than others.

TJ Dillashaw, though, understands where his reputation currently lies in the mixed martial arts community, and he knows that getting back to the top of the mountain is going to be tough. All eyes are on him to see whether or not the former king slips up, and the same can also be said for Paulo Costa.

Costa’s USADA issues were somewhat swept under the rug but when you look like The Incredible Hulk, they’re bound to take an interest.

What do you think of this list? Do you think USADA is a vital piece of the UFC puzzle, or should they be replaced in the future? Will TJ Dillashaw be the UFC bantamweight champion by the end of 2022?