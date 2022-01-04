Julia Rose slams “f*cking pussy” Tommy Fury while defending her boyfriend Jake Paul from online trolls

Julia Rose, the partner of Jake Paul, has hit out at Tommy Fury when defending Paul against fan criticism.

On December 18, Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley with a vicious shot to take his pro boxing record to 5-0. However, while it was an impressive victory, many fans were instead hoping to see Paul collide with rival Tommy Fury.

An injury sustained by Fury ensured that the contest wouldn’t happen, allowing Woodley to take the rematch on short notice.

The aforementioned Julia Rose has spent a lot of time by Paul’s side during all of this and when a fan decided to criticize him on her own Instagram page, she used it as a way to turn things back on Tommy Fury.

“@jakepaul fight a boxer,” the fan said.

“@jordyn_gutierrez10 please shut the f*** up respectfully. He tried to fight a boxer and that ‘boxer’ was a f***ing pussy. You fight a f***ing boxer,” said Rose.

Julia Rose has every right to stand up for her man but as we know, the harsh reality of social media means that she’s likely just going to invite even more trolls onto her page in the name of going after her partner.

Tommy Fury, though, may well be the one with the most to prove in 2022. He’s managed to fare pretty well up to this point in his career but if he really wants to take things to the next level, he has to get in there with Paul and really make a statement.

Will we see Tommy Fury return to the squared circle to take on Jake Paul in 2022? How much bigger would that event be than Paul vs Woodley 2? Let us know your thoughts on this rivalry and where it leads down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!