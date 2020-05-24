Tito Ortiz claims Team Mike Tyson has contacted him about a potential fight

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims that the team of boxing legend Mike Tyson has contacted him for a potential fight and that he’s down to do it.

Ortiz recently suggested that he was interested in fighting Tyson, and now he’s saying that Tyson’s team is the one who contacted him first about a potential fight. Check out what Ortiz told TMZ Sports about a potential fight between two legends of combat sports.

“I was watching Mike Tyson hit pads with one of my old trainers Rafael Cordeiro. And Tyson looked like the old Tyson, fast and speed and powerful. I was like, ‘Wow, Tyson’s going to make a comeback?’ All of a sudden two days later I get a phone call and someone started asking me, ‘What do you think about fighting Mike Tyson?’ I was like, ‘Really?’ This is the opportunity of my life. I’m in,” Ortiz said.

According to Ortiz, it hasn’t been determined yet if a fight against Tyson would take place in boxing or in MMA.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to be MMA or boxing yet. I haven’t even got that far. I think that we both have to be cleared by the athletic commissions. But, either or, I’ve been boxing for 20 years and my boxing skills have gotten better and better. I mean they may not be at the same level of Tyson, but has Tyson been punched in the face in the last 15 years? No he hasn’t. I have and I’ve been able to subdue everyone I’ve competed against in the last few years,” Ortiz said.

As crazy as it sounds, it appears there are actually legs to a potential Ortiz vs. Tyson match. Now the question is, can they come together on the financial aspect of it and get the deal done because there’s no doubt this would be a huge event if it happened.

Would you be interested in seeing Tito Ortiz against Mike Tyson?