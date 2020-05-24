Four fights added to upcoming UFC Fight Night cards in June including return of Andre Fili

Four fights have been added to upcoming UFC Fight Night cards in June, including the return of exciting featherweight contender Andre Fili.

Check out the four new fight announcements below, which were confirmed by MMAjunkie.com. All of the events mentioned are scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, though that’s subject to change at this point.

June 13: Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

A pair of rising featherweights in Fili and Jourdain will meet at the June 13 event. Fili is coming off of a decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff in his last fight while Jourdain defeated Doo Ho Choi in an upset in his last outing. This should be an awesome fight between stud 145ers.

June 13: Ryan Benoit vs. Tyson Nam

Also on the June 13 card is a flyweight bout between Benoit and Nam. Benoit is coming off of a decision loss to Heili Alatang while Nam has lost both of his UFC fights to Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France. It’s likely both men are in a must-win situation for this bout.

June 20: Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

A fun lightweight fight between Camacho and Frevola takes place at the June 20 event. Camacho recently dropped a fight by submission to Beneil Dariush while Frevola is coming off of back-to-back wins over Luis Pena and Jalin Turner. It’s a bit surprising the UFC matched these two up considering they both seem to be trending in opposite directions.

June 27: Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Finally, heavyweights Villante and Greene will meet on the June 27 card. Villante is coming off of a KO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk via body punch in his last fight and is moving back up to heavyweight for this bout. Greene, meanwhile, lost by submission to Aleksei Oleinik in his last outing.

Which of these new fights set for UFC Fight Night cards in June excites you the most?