Thiago Santos shares advice with Glover Teixeira on how to beat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267

Thiago Santos shared advice with Glover Teixeira on how to beat UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at Saturday’s UFC 267 event.

Santos is a common opponent of both Blachowicz and Teixeira, who meet in the main event of this weekend’s numbered UFC event. In February 2019, Santos became the last man to hand Blachowicz a loss when he knocked him out in the Czech Republic to become the No. 1 contender at 205lbs. That win over Blachowicz set up Santos with a title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 239, and he came super close to winning the belt, ultimately losing a split decision. In Santos’ next fight after the loss to Jones, he was submitted by Teixeira in a back-and-forth fight. So he knows both men very well.

Speaking to AG Fight ahead of the big fight, Santos was asked how he believes Teixeira can pull off the upset and defeat the champ. As far as Santos goes, he believes that Teixeira needs to use his wrestling in order to tire out Blachowicz.

“Glover has enough experience, he knows what to do, but I think he should change a little and try to make the wrestling game that is really good, better than Jan’s. less what he did to me. It’s using wrestling, tiring Jan to have a chance to submit or get back on his feet, hope that Jan will be more tired and he’ll be able to use his boxing,” Santos said.

As far as who he believes will win the fight, Santos predicts it will be a close one, but ultimately, he has to lean with the champion Blachowicz to defend his title belt.

“I’ll be rooting for Glover, he deserves a lot for everything he’s built in his career and getting to where he is at that age. It’s his last attempt and I’m hoping he makes it, but we know it’s a tough fight. I’ve already faced them both and, if I were to bet, I’d give Jan a slight advantage. I think about 60% to 40% for Jan. Jan has a slight advantage, for the moment, with good boxing, heavy hand, with good victories. It’s going to be a great fight,” Santos said.

Do you agree with Thiago Santos and his game plan suggestions for Glover Teixeira on how to defeat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267?